CRAGGS, 76
LAKELAND - Eldred George Craggs, age 76, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 11/2/2017.
Eldred was born on 4/12/1941 in Lockport, NY to Eldred, Sr. and Manuella Craggs. He worked in the construction field for many years.
Eldred is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Vyretta Craggs.
Eldred is survived by his children, Charles Renz, Melvin Renz, David Renz, Samuel Renz, Donna Edmister and Erik Craggs, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a large and loving extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Medulla Baptist Church on 11/17/2017 at 7PM. Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017