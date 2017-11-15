NORMA DENISE
MOONEY, 60
LAKE WALES - Norma Denise Mooney, age 60, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 in Lake Wales.
Born September 14, 1957 in Bartow, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Mooney, Sr. and Nancy (Durrance) Mooney of Lake Wales. Denise was a member of the Church of God Faith. She worked as a home healthcare nurse for many years.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her daughter Violet Branson (John) of Frostproof, her siblings: Ernest Mooney, Jr. (Patty) of Winter Haven, Jay Mooney of Lake Wales, and Joy Hamm of Brooksville. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Johnny Branson, III of New Mexico, Skyler Branson, Adrienne Branson, Scarlett Branson, all of Frostproof, and eight nieces and nephews.
