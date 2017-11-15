JASON KARL
|
TYSON, 35
LAKELAND - Jason Karl Tyson, 35, Our loving son, brother and uncle of Lakeland, FL, passed away November 13, 2017.
Beloved son of Sharon (Cliff), Karl (Tammy) and brother of Kaitlyn Tyson (Michael), Kelsey Tyson (Josh), step-sister Meg, step-brother Nick and Matt. He will be greatly missed by his niece Keeva Riley and also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
Jason was the most precious, caring and loving soul you could ever meet. He was our Sunshine.
He liked to make other people happy; so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Visitation will be Thursday, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017