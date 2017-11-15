CLAUDIA
|
'NADINE'
WILLIS, 93
LAKELAND - Claudia 'Nadine' Willis, 93, passed away on November 12, 2017.
She was born on February 10, 1924 in Baxley, GA, a daughter of the late Billard Franklin Walker and Lina Elizabeth Mincey.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David T. Willis and her three sisters Hilda Mitchem, Ovida Smith, Betty Dixon and brother Rodis C. 'Jabo' Walker.
She is survived by her son, David A. (Paulette) Willis of Bartow, two daughters, Freda E. (Billy Ray) Cheshire of Lakeland and Linda W. (Ottis) Jacobs of Clinton, NC, brothers Billard 'Jr.', Carlos L. 'Corkey,' Robert 'Bobby' Walker, her sister, Shirley J. Walker Bassham, eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.
Claudia was a homemaker and member of Turning Point Worship Center. She enjoyed caring for her chickens, fishing, and assisting her husband with any mechanical duties.
A service will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes, Southside Chapel with visitation Friday from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
