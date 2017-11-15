Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA A. FREEDEN. View Sign

BARBARA A.

FREEDEN, 82



LAKELAND - Barbara A. Freeden, 82, of Lakeland, FL passed away November 12, 2017. She was born November 16, 1934 in Niagra Falls, NY to parents Walter and Wilma Frake. She graduated from Os-wego High School in 1952. She attended State University of New York at Oswego and achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962. After teaching elementary education for 30 years at the North Syracuse School District in Central New York she and her husband retired and moved to Lakeland. Barbara was a devoted volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center and was awarded her 1000 volunteer hours pin.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and son David Freeden. Left to treasure her memory is her devoted husband of 67 years, Harold R. Freeden; son Robert Freeden (Barbara) of Round Rock, TX; grandsons Justin, Gabriel, Jared and Ross Freeden; 7 great grandchildren; and her sister Sharon LeBlanc.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 1-2PM, with a funeral service at 2PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the in her memory.



Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.