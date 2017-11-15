BARBARA A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA A. FREEDEN.
FREEDEN, 82
LAKELAND - Barbara A. Freeden, 82, of Lakeland, FL passed away November 12, 2017. She was born November 16, 1934 in Niagra Falls, NY to parents Walter and Wilma Frake. She graduated from Os-wego High School in 1952. She attended State University of New York at Oswego and achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962. After teaching elementary education for 30 years at the North Syracuse School District in Central New York she and her husband retired and moved to Lakeland. Barbara was a devoted volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center and was awarded her 1000 volunteer hours pin.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and son David Freeden. Left to treasure her memory is her devoted husband of 67 years, Harold R. Freeden; son Robert Freeden (Barbara) of Round Rock, TX; grandsons Justin, Gabriel, Jared and Ross Freeden; 7 great grandchildren; and her sister Sharon LeBlanc.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 1-2PM, with a funeral service at 2PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017