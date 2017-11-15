JERRY J.
ROACH, 71
LAKELAND - Jerry J. Roach, 71, of Lakeland FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2017. Jerry was born on June 21, 1946 to William and Lois Roach. He moved to the Lakeland area when he was 18. Jerry worked as a master tile setter for 40 years. He will fondly be remembered for his love of yard work, gardening, and working with his hands.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary, parents, sister: Claudette, and brothers: Gene, Hilton, Earl, and Roy Roach.
Jerry is survived by his sons: Michael (Michelle) Roach, Shannon Roach; his daughters: Sherry Blaisdale, and Angela (Randy) Bell; grandchildren: Kayla Scarbro, Katlynn Scarbro, Kristin Bell, Brandon Bell, Taylor Boyd, Jared Roach, Hailey Roach, and Angelina Roach; great grandchildren: Cheyanne Northrup and Jayce Kendell; brother: Charles Roach; beloved dogs: Bandit and Brandy, and a host of other family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday November 19th from 4-6 pm at Gentry-Morrison 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017