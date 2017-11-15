JEANETTE
|
HODNETTE LOFTIN, 66
WINTER HAVEN - Jeanette Hodnette Loft-in, 66, of Winter Haven, FL, died Saturday, 11 November 2017 at the George C Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born 22 October 1951 in Yanceyville, NC she was the daughter of the late Dorgie and Mabel Hodnette. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served admirably for two years. On January 14, 1972 she married her husband of forty-five years, Michael Loftin.
She was a graduate of Bohecker's Business College in Ravenna, Ohio, where she obtained an Associates Degree in Business Administration. She was employed by numerous businesses, Department of Defense, and most recently the Polk County School District.
Jeanette is survived by: her husband, Michael T. Loftin and two children, Michael T. Loftin, Jr. and Sibol N. Loftin; two siblings, brother, Dorgie Hodnette and his wife Linda of Greensboro, NC and sister, Marion Wilkerson of Greensboro, NC; five nephews; and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Ceresta Brown.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, 17 November 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
