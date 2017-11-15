SHIRLEY
COLEMAN, 68
DALEVILLE, AL. - Shirley Coleman, of Daleville, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Flowers Hospital. She was 68.
Memorialization will be by cremation, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Shirley was born July 5, 1949, in McRae, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke Robinson and Elizabeth Hensley Robinson; her husband, Ander Coleman Sr.; one son, Richard Massey; one sister; and three brothers.
Survivors include three children: Raymond Massey (Kerry) of Daleville, AL, Paula McKee of Daleville, AL, Ander Coleman, Jr. (Barbie) of Swainsboro, GA; two sisters: Betty White of Navarre Beach, FL and Sara Tancredi of Lakeland, FL; half-sister, Rita Massey of Lakeland, FL; ten grandchildren: Ryan, Shelby, Erica, Tiffany, David, Joshua, Steven, Jennifer, Dam-ain, Gabriel; two great-grandchildren: Braylen and Weston; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017