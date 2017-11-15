RUBY F.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUBY F. MCCLENDON.
MCCLENDON, 90
LAKELAND - Ruby F. McClendon peacefully transitioned to her eternal reward surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born in Adrian, Georgia on October 10, 1927, she moved to Lakeland with her mother Alzada S. Harper by the age of 5. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High and a 1956 graduate of Bethune Cookman College. Ruby taught in the Florida and Georgia School Systems for 33 years.
She leaves behind devoted daughters Joyce (Freddie, I) Mitchell, Andresa (Al) Burns, and Tracey (Dorian) Harris, her loving grandchildren: Freddie (Patricia) Mit-chell, II, Tremaine (Mollie) Mitchell, Sha-meka (Chris) Colvin, and Andrew Jordan Burns, her great grandchildren: Brielle, Jaelie, Jewelyana, Niyah, Arianna and Hayden. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017