DOLORES MANN
BAZEMORE, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Dolores Mann Baze-more, 80, of Winter Haven, FL went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born July 26, 1937 in Lake Wales, FL to W.B. and Bertha Green Mann, she was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a teacher for the Polk County School Board and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur C. Bazemore, a son, Timothy Bazemore and a sister, Jean Ward.
She is survived by: a daughter, Lori Cherry and her husband Steve of Winter Haven; a brother, Bill Mann; two grandsons, Kris Cherry and his wife Kerrie and Timothy Bazemore; and one great grandchild, Kaden Cherry.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am till 10:00 am, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 am followed by Interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her memory to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes in Lakeland, FL
https://www.fbchomes.org/ . Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017