THOMAS 'TOM' MASSEY HOLT, 91
LAKELAND - Thomas 'Tom' Massey Holt, born March 16 1926; died at home on September 11, 2017 at the age of 91 and was Widowed.
Survived by Katrina Holt Creel (Wade) granddaughter Hannah, Jeanie King Salvagio (Mike), grandson Jonathan, Ann Holt Brown (Ron), grandchildren Kym and Phillip, and son Thomas Edward Holt. One sister Sylvia Holt Meyers (Steve) and two brothers Billy Holt (Bobbie) and Larry Holt (Kate).
Memorial service to be held Saturday November 18th at 10 AM, Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Lakeland, Florida. Eulogy given by family members. Interment will be later at Walkers Chapel in Fultondale Alabama.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017