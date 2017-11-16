CAROLYN M.
GILL, 73
LAKELAND - Carolyn M. Gill, 73, born November 10, 1943, of Lakeland, FL and formerly of Batavia, New York died November 2, 2017.
She was the owner/ operator of the Bergen and C&S Trucking Diners. She later moved to Lakeland, FL in 1998 working for Key Safety and the Lakeland Ledger. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.
Ms. Gill was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Sprague and father Clifford Sprague. She is survived by sisters Nancy Douglas of Springhill, FL, Cheryl Boughton of Mt. Morris, NY and brother Clifford Sprague of Caledonia, NY, children Terry Sprague of New York, Tammy Price of New York, Ronald Bauer of New York, Lawrence Gill, Jr. of Florida, Daniel Bauer of Florida and Penny Kramer of Florida, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them all.
Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 5025 Highway 98 North, Lakeland, FL, 33809 at 1:00pm.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017