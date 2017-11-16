CHARLES W.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES W. LOWERS.
LOWERS, 92
BARTOW - Charles W. Lowers, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14,2017 at Bartow Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born October 18, 1925 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Charlie and Rena moved to Bartow in 1956. He started Citizens Financial Services in Bartow and served as President of the Florida Consumer Finance Association. He was the owner of Bartow Construction for many years and former manager of the Peace River Country Club for about 16 years. Charlie joined the Bartow Rotary Club in 1956, was a Paul Harris Fellow and recently celebrated his 92nd birthday with his Rotary friends. Charlie will always be remembered and cherished for his love and devotion, his kindness and goodness to his family, his friends, his work and his Florida Gators, and of course, his smile, his words of wisdom and advise, always a story to tell, and that great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rena Lowers, Bartow, FL; daughter, Lauren Emerson and husband Steve of Brooksville, FL; his grandson Cory Emerson, Gainesville, FL; daughter-in-law Terri Lowers, Lakeland, FL; granddaughter Lindsay L. Gwynne and husband Josh, Bartow, FL; great grandchildren Raygan Gwynne and William Gwynne; a brother-in-law, Henry Barron and wife Carol of South Carolina and special friend and caregiver, Gail Blevins. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Rensy and Laura Lowers; his brother, Robert Lowers and his son, Ray Lowers.
A visitation and Celebration of Charlie's life will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home in Bartow; Visitation 4:00 - 5:00 followed by a Celebration service at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations to First Presbyterian Church of Bartow, the Bartow Rotary Club or .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017