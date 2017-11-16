WILLA DEAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLA DEAN GREEN.
GREEN, 82
LAKE ALFRED - Willa Dean Green, 82, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her home. Born October 2, 1935 in Cordele, GA to Willie and Irene Green she was a resident of the area for most of her life. She worked as a waitress and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred.
Willa was preceded in death by: her husband, Alto 'Cotton' Green in 2011; and her parents; and her siblings, Sarah Dean, Roger Ray, Willie Ray, Jr. and Danny Ray.
She is survived by: two sons, Jimmy Green of Lake Alfred and Mike Green of Davenport; two daughters, Kristie Derrick of Lake Alfred and Kathy Quick of Lakeland; a brother, Lamar Ray of Bartow; a sister, Debra Lamb of Cordele, GA; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am till 10:00am, Friday, November 17, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017