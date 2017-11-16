CHRISTOPHER LEE BOSCHEN, 46
CLEMMONS, N.C. - Christopher Lee Boschen, 46, of Clemmons, NC went home to Glory Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. After 1 1/2 years, he won his battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Chaplain Richard Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Chris was born in Polk County, Florida on March 8, 1971 to Herbert W. Boschen, Jr. and Phyllis Cumber Gibson Fengler (Tom). He worked for BCBSNC and was a Christian of Baptist faith. He graduated from Auburndale High School in 1989.
Chris is survived by his father Herbert of Michigan and mother Phyllis of Florida; his girlfriend Stephanie Martin of Clemmons, NC and one son, Bryson Lee Boschen of Thomasville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 and , 4-A Oak Branch Dr., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017