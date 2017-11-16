DANIEL R.
CONATSER, 81
LAKELAND - Daniel R. Conatser, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at his Lakeland home, with his family by his side.
Daniel was born December 7, 1935, and was married to Mary Frances (Seaton). They resided in Lakeland, FL. Daniel graduated from the University of Tennessee and was later drafted into the United States Air Force, retiring as a flight engineer.
Daniel is survived by his children: Darrell, Sharon, Kenneth, Kar-en, Craig & Steven. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Conatser.
Daniel loved to play golf. He was a warm, compassionate father who loved his children, grandchildren and his beloved dog, Molly.
Services will be held December 7 at 1 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017