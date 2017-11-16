LOUISE QUINN

Obituary

LOUISE
QUINN, 97

BARTOW - Louise Quinn, 97, died on 11/14/17. Memorial svc. 2 pm Fri. 11/17 Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Bartow Whidden-McLean F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017
