HENRY MAXWELL

Obituary

HENRY MAXWELL
SCHMIDT

LAKELAND - Henry Maxwell Schmidt pass-ed peacefully 11-11-17. Celebration of Life will be at 10 am on 11-20-17 at First United Methodist Church. HFC.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com