LAKELAND - Thomas Lee Garner, 88 passed away November 14, 2017, in Lakeland, Fl. Born March 21, 1929 in Watseka, Illinois, the son of Lee Garner and Nellie Garner (Mathewson).
He served in the United States Air Force as a crewman on a B-29 during the Korean War.
He was a retired Auctioneer and owned an auction business with his three sons. He was Past President of the Florida Auctioneers Association and was inducted into the Florida Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 1994.
His love for the auction business was only overshadowed by his love for his family. He was a big man with a bigger heart that loved each member of his family more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Samuel David (1925) and James Robert (2013). He is survived by his wife of 62 years Myra, his three sons David, Robert, and Michael, four granddaughters, and three great grandchildren.
A private family service and burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, Illinois.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2017