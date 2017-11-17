Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VERONICA L. DuBOSE, 82



FROSTPROOF - Veronica DuBose passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at The Grove Center.

She was born June 6, 1935 in Traverse City, Michigan to the late Bennet and Christina (Raphael) Paul. She has been a resident of the area since 1951 coming from Michigan. She was a Native American of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. She was a retired Lab Technician for Ben Hill Griffin and Proctor and Gamble. She loved her family and church family passionately. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Frostproof.

She is preceded in death by her husband James C. DuBose, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her daughters Cathy Wise (Clint) of Frostproof, FL, Melinda Yarbrough (Fred) of Frostproof, FL, Belinda Hurst (Jim) of Lake Wales, Fl, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, November 17, 2017 with service time at 11:00 AM at the Frostproof Church of Christ with John E. DuBose Jr. and Allan McNabb officiating. Interment will be held at Silver Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW Winter Haven, FL. 33881.

Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at







VERONICA L. DuBOSE, 82FROSTPROOF - Veronica DuBose passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at The Grove Center.She was born June 6, 1935 in Traverse City, Michigan to the late Bennet and Christina (Raphael) Paul. She has been a resident of the area since 1951 coming from Michigan. She was a Native American of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. She was a retired Lab Technician for Ben Hill Griffin and Proctor and Gamble. She loved her family and church family passionately. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Frostproof.She is preceded in death by her husband James C. DuBose, 3 brothers and 1 sister.She is survived by her daughters Cathy Wise (Clint) of Frostproof, FL, Melinda Yarbrough (Fred) of Frostproof, FL, Belinda Hurst (Jim) of Lake Wales, Fl, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, November 17, 2017 with service time at 11:00 AM at the Frostproof Church of Christ with John E. DuBose Jr. and Allan McNabb officiating. Interment will be held at Silver Hill Cemetery.Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW Winter Haven, FL. 33881.Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close