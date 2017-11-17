JOHN GLENN
ROBSON
LAKELAND - John Glenn Robson, life long resident of Lakeland, passed away Monday night, November 13, 2017, after a long struggle with cancer.
He is survived by his father, Clayton Glenn Robson; sister Jennifer Claycomb; brother David and his wife Michelle Robson; niece Kristen Goleno; nephew Clifford Wilkins; great-nieces Megan Goleno & Brooke Martinez, great- nephew Blake Martinez.
Per his request, his ashes will be interned at sea.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2017