LAKELAND - Joyce Cain, age 71, passed away at her daughters' home on November 14, 2017. A native of Lakeland, Florida.
Survivors include Children: James (Lisa) Cain, Ruth Cain, Teresa Cain, Siblings: Michael (Donna) Nelson, Charles (Margie) Nelson, Earl (June) Nelson Jr, Earlene Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Cain, and daughter Christine R. Cain.
Joyce was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, worked for Lakeland Regional Medical Center where she was a unit coordinator. She enjoyed Bingo, Couponing, reading, Johnny Cash and all kinds of music. She also had a passion for helping people.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33805. Where Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 20th A graveside service will follow at Socrum Cemetery, 3125 W Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2017