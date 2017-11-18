WILLIE RUTH (HARDY)

WILLIAMS



LAKELAND - Willie Ruth (Hardy) Williams entered the Lord's presence November 16, 2017. Ruth was the third of four children born to Auvest and Clara Hardy in Graceville, Florida. Ruth dedicated herself to the Lord's work and ministry as she partnered with Eugene whom she met while they were both students at Southeastern University. Ruth and Eugene married September 9, 1950 and soon began their family with Ken (Susan) Williams, Faye (Joe) Lenna and Stephen (Lisa) Williams. United with her husband as a ministry team they pioneered and pastored churches, taught school and served in Kinshasa, Congo and later in Dakar, Senegal West Africa. Ruth lived a life dedicated to the call of Her Lord and Savior as a young child and even into retirement volunteering with Eugene as Bible teachers at their assisted living facility.

Ruth leaves behind her husband Eugene of 67 years and sister Hazel Morton; her three children and their spouses, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel Monday, November 20, 2017 from 9-11am with memorial service to follow. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary