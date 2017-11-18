DONNIE
CRESS, 75
Don Cress
Construction
LAKELAND - Donnie Cress passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Donnie was a Godly man and will always be remembered for his faith, love of God. He will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donnie was born in Concord, NC and moved to Lakeland in 1949. He owned and operated Don Cress Construction where he built many homes for the people of Polk County. Donnie was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon for many years. He loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting, checking on his cows and also his home in Homosassa.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; son, Dean (Belinda) Cress; grandchildren, Josh (Courtney) Cress, Lindsey (Josh) York; 5 great grandchildren; his mother, Ethel Mihalic; 3 sisters, Rosemary Stambaugh, Judy Clark and Vickie Andrade and a brother, Dennis Cress.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov 20th, 10 - 11:00am at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland, FL 33810. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, C/O Kathleen Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2017