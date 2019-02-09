Pharr - Abelardo Porras, 38, left to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. He was born to Faustino Porras and Oralia Yzaguirre on April 26, 1980 in Lodi, California. Abelardo was a loving father who always made time to spend with his children. He enjoyed going to the gym and was an avid 49's fan. Abelardo will forever will be remembered for his giving heart and how fulfilled he felt when he helped others. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother: Oralia Porras; father: Faustino Porras; children: Dametris Porras, Savannah Porras; mother of his son: Deseree Aguillen; siblings: Faustino Jaime Porras Yzaguirre, Omar (Anais) Porras Yzaguirre; nephew: Andreu Porras; niece: Ameliana Porras; maternal grandmother: Victorina Yzaguirre and the extended Porras and Yzaguirre family.



Family received friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10 am to 10 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment followed at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Porras family. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary