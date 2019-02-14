Sullivan City - Adelaida "Yaya" Salinas, 70, walked on up to heaven to meet our Lord and join her mother and father Arnaldo and Eva Salinas, and her oldest sister Alida Salinas Hernandez. Her life was love personified, and she was our earthly angel always praying for us daily. She attended La Joya High School and graduated from Texas A&I University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree. She taught school at various school districts and retired from the Texas Department of Human Services. An independent woman, she drove herself to and from work daily in spite of having being afflicted with polio at the age of 9 months.



She was a loving example to everyone she met, especially her brothers and sisters, Arnaldo (Isaura) Salinas, Jr., Aida Salinas (Rene) Flores, Arturo (Rosa) Salinas, Alma Salinas (Rene III) Munoz, and Alicia Salinas. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own; Laura Liza and Labeth Lamar Aguillera, Dina, Arnaldo III, Sergio, and Veronica Salinas, Ana Maria, Rene Arnaldo and Nena Flores, Arturo Jr., Cordelia, Annette and LeAnna Salinas, and Rene IV, Cynthia Ann and Felix Munoz.



A very special thank you to her daily companion and friend Elsa Chavez.



Visitation will be held today, Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 2-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sullivan City. Burial will follow at the Los Ebanos Cemetery.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary