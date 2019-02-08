Alton - Alejandro Espinoza, 76, passed away on February 4, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission. He will be remembered as a family man, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always was ready to tell a good joke and loved to play scratch off tickets.



He was preceded in death by his parents Andres and Domitila Espinoza; siblings Andres Jaime Espinoza, Irma Martinez, and Ruben Espinoza.



He is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Teresa Espinoza; his children Gilbert (Juana) Espinoza, Rolando (Carolina) Espinoza, Norma (Nick) Gorena; grandchildren Mayra (Ernesto Cuevas) Espinoza, Kayla Espinoza, Adrian Espinoza, Matthew Espinoza, Erik Espinoza, Erika Espinoza, and Nikkolai Gorena. He is also survived by his siblings Alicia (Daniel) Vargas, Yolanda Palacios, Ela Espinoza, Ana Galvan; as well as by his sister-in-law Eva Espinoza.



Serving as pallbearers will be Jaime Javier Espinoza, Adrian Espinoza, Matthew Espinoza, Erik Espinoza, Ernesto Cuevas, Joel Murillo, Fernando Mercado, and Andy Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Mayra Espinoza, Kayla Espinoza, Erika Espinoza, and Nikkolai Gorena. Reading at the church will be Thelma Molano and Mayra Espinoza.



Visitation was held yesterday, Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 3-9 pm, and will continue today, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1pm at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary