De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
Alfredo Espinoza Sr.

Alfredo Espinoza Sr. Obituary
Pharr - Alfredo Espinoza, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Mr. Espinoza is survived by his wife, Elvia Espinoza; son, Alfredo Jr; daughter, Norma (Ray) Flores; 2 grandchildren, Andres (Jessica) Gauna and Timothy Gauna; and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was the former owner of Al's Barbershop in Pharr. He was loved by his family and customers.

Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service today, February 25, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A chapel service will be 10am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 25, 2019
