|
|
San Antonio, Texas - MRS. ALMA DE LA CRUZ GUTIERREZ
JUNE 16, 1933 - FEBRUARY 9, 2019
Mrs. Alma De La Cruz Gutierrez, age 85, was blessed with a peaceful passing at her home, as she always wished, surrounded by her family and friends. Alma was one of seven children raised in a loving family in McAllen, TX. She was a proud member of The Legion of Mary since 1946. Upon receipt of her full scholarship to UIW, Alma became the first female of her family to graduate, earning a BSRN in 1956. She met and married the love of her life, Ramiro in 1958. Together they traveled to many parts of the world and began a family business. Her love and passion for nursing led her to become the beloved "Tia Alma" whom everyone called upon. Her generosity was legendary. Alma will be loved and missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Soledad Rivera and Ricardo de la Cruz; siblings, Edemiro, Dora, Olga, Ricardo and Eva and her husband, Ramiro. Alma is survived by daughter, Doria and husband, Allan Cross; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Colin), Josh (Roxie) and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Liam, Callie and Seamus; brother, Adan; best friend, Maria Eugenia Gallo and numerous relatives, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
THURSDAY
FEBRUARY 14, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
PROCESSION
FRIDAY
FEBRUARY 15, 2019
9:30AM
FROM PORTER LORING CHAPEL
MASS
FRIDAY
FEBRUARY 15, 2019
10:00 A.M.
ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1073 WURZBACH ROAD
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. The family would like to give a special thanks to Alma's friend and caregiver, Angela Hernandez and to Embrace Hospice for their care, compassion and love. To those who desire, contributions may be made to St. Peter's and St. Joseph's Children's Home, 919 Mission Rd., San Antonio, TX 78210
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 12, 2019