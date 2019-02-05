Mission - Angelina Garza Acevedo, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to our Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019 after 81 blessed years. The oldest of four siblings, Angie was born in Rio Grande City to Alfredo and Elvira Garza. She married her high school sweetheart, Ezequiel Acevedo, Sr. and was happily married for 49 years, until his death. Right after high school, Angie was hired by the City of Mission, where she worked for 40 years. She was a faithful member of El Mesias United Methodist Church, where she raised her children to have a strong belief in their God.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and loving husband. Angie is survived by her two sons, Ezequiel, Jr. "Rick" and Daniel and two daughters in law that she loved as if they were her own, Dina and Jana Acevedo. Her greatest legacy is her grandchildren, Justin and Aissa Acevedo, Aaron and Brittany Acevedo, Evan Acevedo, Sandra and Eli Rodriguez and Benjamin Acevedo. Just when she thought that life could not get any better, the Lord blessed her with 5 precious great-grandchildren that continued to fill her life with joy: Aidan, Wyatt, Madelyn Acevedo, Jonathan and Isaac Rodriguez. She will be greatly missed by her siblings: Eduardo (Aida) Garza, Alfredo (Dora) Garza, Jr., and Elida Garza Rodriguez (Manuel) and her many nephews, nieces and extended family members. She will also be missed by many other close friends who loved her dearly.



A special thanks to Waterford Gardens staff for their care of our mother.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 with a 7pm prayer service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home. The Funeral Service celebrating Angie's life will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at El Mesias UMC at 10am. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, TX. Funeral services are under the direction of the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home located at 621 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary