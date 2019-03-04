Harlingen - Harlingen: Annie Marie Dube Rice passed away at her home in Harlingen on March 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Bishop, Texas in 1927 to John and Wilhemina Dube. She married Lawrence Rice in October of 1947 and they were married for 59 years until his passing in 2007. Annie was employed for many years in the Trust Department at First National Bank in McAllen. Later she was the office manager at Monte Cristo Ranch/Phoenix Farms until her retirement. Annie was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother who reflected God's love with all those she interacted . She loved being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and seamstress. In her retirement years, Annie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, dominoes and bingo. Annie was preceded in death by her Husband, Lawrence; her Daughter, Shirley Filut, Sister Mildred Alpers, her sister-in-law Penny Rice and her great grandson, Henry First. Annie is survived by her sons, Larry Rice(Debra) of St. Louis, Mo., Ken Rice(Lowie) of Theodore, Alabama and her daughter, Carolyn Hutchinson(Edward) of Harlingen and her brother, John Dube, Jr. of Austin. She is also going to be missed by her 8 grandchildren: Chris(Martha) Rice, Stephanie(Justin) Pyland, Jennifer(Nathan) First, Dallas(Jesse) Jahn, Blake(Becca) Hutchinson, Bryce Hutchinson, Jason(Lisa) Filut, Katherine(Homer) King and 13 great grandchildren. Many thanks to her faithful and loving caregivers, Nina Ovalle and Elma Basaldua. A visitation will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home on N.10th St. from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be conducted at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on 2nd and Pecan on Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary