Edinburg - Azucena "Susy" Vallejo, 52, went home to our Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anacleto and Cristina Vallejo; and a sister, Cristina Vallejo.
Azucena is survived by her loving husband, Hector Vallejo of Edinburg; three children, Hector (Karen) Vallejo, Tracey (Agustin Solis) Vallejo, Yahir Vallejo, all of Edinburg; four grandchildren; three siblings, Sylvia Vallejo, Oscar Vallejo, and Norma Vallejo, all of Monterrey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 2, 2019