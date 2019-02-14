Alton - Billy Joe Skidmore, Sr.,91, died Friday February 8, 2019 at Mission Valley Nursing Home.



Billy was born in Manchester, TX and lived in Bogota and Three Rivers. He was a veteran and served in the Army during the occupation of WWII and was honorably discharged. He married Betty Jean Shaw and they moved to the Valley, making it their home. Billy retired from Valero Energy Corp.



He is survived by children, Billie Lynn Watson(John) of Tenn., Barbara Jean Campbell (Leon Batenhorst) of Clarendon, TX, Billy Joe Jr. (Corina) of Mission, TX and Melissa Veliz (Geronimo) of Alton,TX; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean in 2005.



Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the George West Cemetery in George West, TX with the VFW Honor Guard. Brother Bruce Irving from the First Baptist Church will be officiating Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary