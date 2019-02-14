The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Skidmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Skidmore Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Billy Joe Skidmore Sr. Obituary
Alton - Billy Joe Skidmore, Sr.,91, died Friday February 8, 2019 at Mission Valley Nursing Home.

Billy was born in Manchester, TX and lived in Bogota and Three Rivers. He was a veteran and served in the Army during the occupation of WWII and was honorably discharged. He married Betty Jean Shaw and they moved to the Valley, making it their home. Billy retired from Valero Energy Corp.

He is survived by children, Billie Lynn Watson(John) of Tenn., Barbara Jean Campbell (Leon Batenhorst) of Clarendon, TX, Billy Joe Jr. (Corina) of Mission, TX and Melissa Veliz (Geronimo) of Alton,TX; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean in 2005.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the George West Cemetery in George West, TX with the VFW Honor Guard. Brother Bruce Irving from the First Baptist Church will be officiating
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now