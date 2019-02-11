The Monitor Obituaries
Celia Margarita Rademacher Obituary
Edinburg - Celia Margarita Rademacher, 78, went home to be with our Lord, Thursday , February 7, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas and was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Rio Grande City, Texas, Celia is preceded in death by her parents Ernesto Laurel and Gerarda Laurel.

Throughout Celia's life, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and left a legacy of honor and duty to God and to her family. She was a loyal friend to so many and was a true servant of God who worked tirelessly to ensure her family came first in every way.

She is survived by her three loving children, Gary Rademacher, (Kristin), Sheri Rademacher Coggins, (Chris), and Cathy Rademacher; five grandchildren, Jessica and Christyn Coggins, David and Kaylee Rademacher, and Ryleigh Rademacher-Lopez.

Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St. McAllen, Texas 78501

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N. Dunlap Avenue, Mission, Texas 78572. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2019
