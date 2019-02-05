Edinburg - Cristin "Cris" De La Cruz, 66, went home to be with our Lord February 2, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Mission, Cris graduated from Mission High School in 1972. He then went on to obtain his Double Master's Degree in Education. He wore many hats in his life. He worked for the Police Department and the Fire Department all while going to school. Following graduation, he continued on to the field of Education in Teaching and Counseling for 30 plus years where he found his passion in life. He was a devoted husband and father as well as grandpa, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and advocate. He was the brightest personality in the room and loved to help others as this brought him great joy, which dubbed him the nickname Grandpa to those who knew him. He was the most charismatic and helpful individual to all. His hobbies included dancing, going to the movies and spending countless hours with his family. He enjoyed listening to all the Golden Oldies, including his favorite artist Elvis Presley, whose dance moves he could easily rival. He was very active and involved in his daughters' countless activities with his unwavering support extending into their adult lives, education, and careers in every way he could. He loved his one and only grandson, Davin, with everything he had in his heart. There was not a moment of Davin's life that occurred that did not include his grandparents as his biggest cheerleaders in the stands. His best friend and devoted wife of 39 years, Nina, was always by his side treasuring each moment. He was the most selfless man we knew and truly was a blessing while on earth. He is now recruited by heaven as their newest and fiercest angel. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Francisca De La Cruz.



Cris is survived by his wife, Enedina "Nina" De La Cruz of Edinburg; three daughters, Dina Marie De La Cruz, Denise (Moises) Hernandez, Debrina Ann De La Cruz; a grandson Davin Deckard-Hernandez of Edinburg; and six siblings, Ernesto (Victoria) De La Cruz, Juanita (Joe) Molina, Elva (Paul) Irwin, Cruz (Arlene) De La Cruz, Maria Alaniz, and Jesus (Maggie) De La Cruz.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 5, 2019, with continued visitation the following day Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Remembrance Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.