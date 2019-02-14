|
Mission, TX - Diana Ruiz-Garcia February 26 1962-February 12 2019 of Mission Texas has peacefully gone to be with our Heavenly Father. She leaves behind her husband, Reynaldo Garcia 2nd, sons Reynaldo Garcia 3rd, Israel (Ez) Garcia, sister Palmira Carrier, brothers, Mario, Joe and Lucas Ruiz sister in laws, Norma Mireles and Anna Garcia. Uncle Hector Ruiz and Aunt Elida Garza 18 nieces and nephews 21 great nieces and nephews. Preceded by (+) Parents: Lucas and Emma Ruiz Siblings: Noe Armando, Wanda Amanda, Pedro and Rene Ruiz. All friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Palm Valley Church in Mission, Tx. Thursday 02/14/2019 at 6:30 pm to celebrate her life.
Psalm 103:2-4
Praise the Lord my soul, and forget not all his benefits-who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion. Amen
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019