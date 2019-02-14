Rio Grande City - Dina Mae L. Munoz went on to live with our Father in Heaven on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born, graduated, married and raised her children in Rio Grande City. She was a Future Farmers of America Honorary member. As a devoted member of the Catholic Church Dina Mae was a CCD Teacher, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Vela Perpetua. Alongside her husband Humberto she was recognized for a lifetime achievement in the business of cattle ranching in Starr County. Dina was preceded in death by her husband Humberto A. Munoz and her son Jesus Humberto (Gordo) Munoz. She is survived by Maria (Chayo) Munoz, Raul A. (Gigi) Munoz, Liliana I. Gonzales, Eduardo & Lourdes Munoz, and Daniel & Maria B. Munoz as well as her Daughter-In-Law Graciela C. Munoz. She is further survived by 15 Grand-children and 13 Great Grand-children. Viewing started on Wednesday 2/13/2019 @ 11 am CT, with a Rosary at 4pm and at 7pm. She will be laid to rest on Thursday 2/14/2019 at 10 am CT. Service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she devotedly practiced her faith. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary