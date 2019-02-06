McAllen - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Ray Smithers announces his



passing on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Don will be



lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 55 years, Joyce, and his children



Donna (Carl) Sheperis and Michael Smithers. Don will also be greatly missed



by his grandchildren Ellis, Jake, Cassidy, Olivia, Joe Lee, Emily, and Laura Beth.



Don is also survived by his sister Carole (Hans) Talan.



Born in Clinchmore, TN, and raised in Morristown, TN, Don was the son of the late



Ray Smithers and Olive Bollinger. Don attended the University of Tennessee



receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management. His career in



Quality Control Management, primarily in medical device manufacturing,



spanned over 40 years. He was a Senior Member of the American Society for Quality,



active in the Methodist Church, an avid golfer, and ardent Tennessee Volunteers fan.



A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at First United Methodist



Church of McAllen on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 3:00 PM with a visitation afterwards until 5:00 PM with The Reverend Ricky Sanderford officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial



Donations be made to the Building Fund, First United Methodist Church, 4200 N. McColl Rd, McAllen, TX, 78504.