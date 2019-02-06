Home

Donald Ray Smithers

Donald Ray Smithers Obituary
McAllen - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Ray Smithers announces his

passing on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Don will be

lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 55 years, Joyce, and his children

Donna (Carl) Sheperis and Michael Smithers. Don will also be greatly missed

by his grandchildren Ellis, Jake, Cassidy, Olivia, Joe Lee, Emily, and Laura Beth.

Don is also survived by his sister Carole (Hans) Talan.

Born in Clinchmore, TN, and raised in Morristown, TN, Don was the son of the late

Ray Smithers and Olive Bollinger. Don attended the University of Tennessee

receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management. His career in

Quality Control Management, primarily in medical device manufacturing,

spanned over 40 years. He was a Senior Member of the American Society for Quality,

active in the Methodist Church, an avid golfer, and ardent Tennessee Volunteers fan.

A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at First United Methodist

Church of McAllen on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 3:00 PM with a visitation afterwards until 5:00 PM with The Reverend Ricky Sanderford officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial

Donations be made to the Building Fund, First United Methodist Church, 4200 N. McColl Rd, McAllen, TX, 78504.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019
