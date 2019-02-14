Home

Doris Renate (Garza) Felsch

Doris Renate (Garza) Felsch Obituary
Weslaco, TX - Doris Renate (Garza) Felsch, age 73, passed away peacefully with family by her side and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Retama Manor/Orchard Park in Weslaco, Texas. She was born September 8, 1945, in Berlin, Germany.

Doris had the uncanny ability to bring laughter to those around her, was never afraid to share her opinion and truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; gardening, reading her bible, Sunday barbecues with her family and, most importantly, as a loving mother to her four children, grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a caring sister to six siblings.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Doris touched are invited for a visitation and memorial service at RIVERA FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501, from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, laugh, support each other and, of course, just chat. A burial service will follow immediately after at 11:30 a.m. at ROSELAWN CEMETERY, 1201 S Main St, McAllen, TX 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019
