Pharr, TX - On February 28th Our Lord Savior Jesus Christ opened up the gates of Heaven to Edecia G. Garcia at the age of 86. She was born on September 10, 1932 to +Salvador and +Blasita Avendano Garza. A few years after her birth her family moved to Pharr, Texas where she married the love of her life, Refugio J. Garcia and made Pharr her lifelong home. Throughout her life she accompanied her husband and children to the upper northern and midwestern states. Her life and dedication were to her husband and children: +Refugio J. Garcia, Refugio J. Garcia Jr., Gilberto Garza, Telesforo Garcia, +Salvador Garcia, Minerva Soto, Norma Gonzales, Edecia Loera, Ricardo Garcia, Javier Garcia, Fidel F. Garcia, Joel Garcia, +Juan Refugio Garcia, +Mario Garcia, Lupe Garcia, +Gilberto Garza Jr., Roberto Garcia and +Arturo Garza. Her sisters and brothers: +Margarita Tijerina, Guadalupe G. Rico, +Elvia G. Puga, Maria G. Renteria, Horacio Garza, Loreto Garza and Amador Garza.



"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith."-Timothy 4:7



Family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1 to 9pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm both evenings at Funeraria de Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria de Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary