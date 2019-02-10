Home

POWERED BY

Services
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias G. Reyes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elias G. Reyes Obituary
Pharr - Elias G. Reyes, 71, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Genoveva Reyes; and brother, Efrain Gonzalo Reyes.

Mr. Reyes is survived by his loving wife, Juana Maria Reyes; children, Alejandra Martinez, Lizet Green, Miguel Angel Reyes, and Elias Reyes Jr.; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Estela Puente, Olga Melecio, and Bertha Moghadam; and brothers, Pablo Reyes, Jose Luis Reyes, and Felipe Reyes Jr.

Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary, today February 10, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be held at 9am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.