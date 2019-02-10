|
Pharr - Elias G. Reyes, 71, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Genoveva Reyes; and brother, Efrain Gonzalo Reyes.
Mr. Reyes is survived by his loving wife, Juana Maria Reyes; children, Alejandra Martinez, Lizet Green, Miguel Angel Reyes, and Elias Reyes Jr.; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Estela Puente, Olga Melecio, and Bertha Moghadam; and brothers, Pablo Reyes, Jose Luis Reyes, and Felipe Reyes Jr.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary, today February 10, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be held at 9am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019