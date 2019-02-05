Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloy Dávila Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloy Humberto Dávila Garza

Obituary Condolences

Eloy Humberto Dávila Garza Obituary
McAllen- Eloy Humberto Dávila Garza, 92, a long-time resident of McAllen and Rio Grande City, Texas died January 22nd, 2019 at Doctors Hospital Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas. He was born in the Santa Cruz Ranch in Mexico and was raised from infancy in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico by his maternal aunt Camila Garza after the loss of both of his parents. He graduated from La Secundaria Jose Escandon. He worked as a bookkeeper at Cerveceria Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma in Reynosa and also served as a manager for Grupo Modelo at Ciudad Camargo, Mexico.

Eloy was a poet, writer, and historian, highly regarded by his peers in Reynosa. He is the author of the book, “Senderos al Horizonte”, a historical account of the transformation of Reynosa from province to metropolitan city. In this book, he offered fond memories of his youth, adolescence and young adulthood during this transformative time.

Eloy is preceded by Maria Del Socorro Dávila Gonzalez, and remembered with love by Irene Dávila Valdes, and his children, Teresa (Dávila) Carranza, Patricia Dávila, Eloy H. Dávila Jr., Edward Dávila Sr., Mario Dávila, Carlos Dávila, Eva Irene (Dávila)Owen, Laura Dávila, Juan Humberto Dávila and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

His family and friends will also remember him for his charismatic personality, smile, stories, love for his family and hometown, and long dedication and loyalty to his career and occupation.

Funeral home services were provided by Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now