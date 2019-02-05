McAllen- Eloy Humberto Dávila Garza, 92, a long-time resident of McAllen and Rio Grande City, Texas died January 22nd, 2019 at Doctors Hospital Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas. He was born in the Santa Cruz Ranch in Mexico and was raised from infancy in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico by his maternal aunt Camila Garza after the loss of both of his parents. He graduated from La Secundaria Jose Escandon. He worked as a bookkeeper at Cerveceria Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma in Reynosa and also served as a manager for Grupo Modelo at Ciudad Camargo, Mexico.



Eloy was a poet, writer, and historian, highly regarded by his peers in Reynosa. He is the author of the book, “Senderos al Horizonte”, a historical account of the transformation of Reynosa from province to metropolitan city. In this book, he offered fond memories of his youth, adolescence and young adulthood during this transformative time.



Eloy is preceded by Maria Del Socorro Dávila Gonzalez, and remembered with love by Irene Dávila Valdes, and his children, Teresa (Dávila) Carranza, Patricia Dávila, Eloy H. Dávila Jr., Edward Dávila Sr., Mario Dávila, Carlos Dávila, Eva Irene (Dávila)Owen, Laura Dávila, Juan Humberto Dávila and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



His family and friends will also remember him for his charismatic personality, smile, stories, love for his family and hometown, and long dedication and loyalty to his career and occupation.



Funeral home services were provided by Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas.