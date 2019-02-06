|
San Antonio, TX - Elvira Rangel Saez passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by her family. She was born in McAllen, Texas on November 11, 1930. Elvira operated her own business as a custom drapery seamstress. She was married to David Saenz, Sr. for 61 years prior to his passing.
Elvira is preceded in death by her parents Serapio and Severina Rangel; her husband, David Saenz, Sr.; and her son Gustavo Saenz. She will be dearly missed by her children, David Saenz, Jr. (Sylvia); Mary Pardo (Lorenzo Sr.); Julia Vasquez (Silvestre Sr.); Melba Martinez; Norma Uvalle (Alfredo); Jaime Saenz (Rosie); Anna Chavez; and Joel Saenz (Vianey); 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019