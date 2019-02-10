Home

More Obituaries for Emilio Leon
Emilio De Leon Obituary
Alamo - Emilio De Leon, 60, went home to our Lord Friday February 8, 2019, at his residence in Alamo.

Born in McAllen, Mr. De Leon had lived in Alamo most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marcelino De Leon; three aunts, Tia Emilia, Tia Pragedis, Tia Mena; two uncles, Tio Pochito, Tio Santos; his step-father, Santitos Castillo; a nephew, Marcelino De Leon III; a niece, Maribel Rios; his father-in-law, David Hernandez; and a brother-in-law, Lazaro Hernandez.

Mr. De Leon is survived by his three children, David Alejandro (Melissa) De Leon, Diana Martina (Johnny Trevino) De Leon, and Angelina (Justin Martinez) De Leon; seven grandchildren, Miguel Gonzalez, Valeria Lizbrenda Arriaga, Alberto Isael Arriaga, Gabriela Alicia De Leon, Isaiah David Trevino, Natalee Rene Trevino, and Cruz David De Leon; and his wife, Margarita De Leon; his mother, Martiniana De Leon; two sisters, Maria Del Pilar De Leon, Maricruz De Leon; two brothers, Jose Angel De Leon, and Marcelino De Leon Jr.; ten nephews; and nine nieces.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019
