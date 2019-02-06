Pharr - Pharr - Encarnacion O. Bravo-Aleman Jr., known to friends as "Carney" and family as "Jr." was born on December 30, 1953 and passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age 65. He was one of five children born to Encarnacion and Elida Aleman. He was a very courteous, respectful, loving and giving individual. All who worked or met him saw a kindness in him that was demonstrated whenever there was a need; he was the first to help. He loved animals especially his two cats and fed any stray animal that showed up at his home. He will forever be remembered - never forgotten and dearly missed by family and friends. He graduated from Pan American University with a Bachelor's degree with a major in English Literature. He worked at Department of Human Services for 20 + years as an Eligibility Specialist Worker 111 and he worked part-time at Dillard's Men's department store for 10+ years. Jr. is predeceased by his father: Encarnacion Aleman, and his grandparents Esteban (papi) and Hilaria (mami) Bravo. Left to treasure his memory are his mother, Elida Aleman, brothers Jesus (Noemi) Aleman, Ezequiel (Rachel+) Aleman, sisters Maria Estella (Alonzo Oscar) Padron and Diana Aleman Rocha, his Padrinos Stela and Roberto Quintanilla and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his extended family and friends. Special thanks to the following for their loving care of our brother: A Healing Touch nurses, Adrian Mata who went above and beyond to assist my brother in his final days. Another thank you goes out to Sandra Garza his BFF for 13+ years. We also thank the Junction Cafe staff where he was a regular and where they made him feel like a part of the family. Visitation will be held at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr from 5 pm - 9 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 with a prayer service at 7pm. Jr. will be interred on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am at the Brewster / Bravo family cemetery. It is located south of Steward Road, cross the military Hwy, proceed to levy, turn east and about a 1/4 mile - turn off first dirt road on right hand side for 1/4 mile and cemetery is surrounded by the Santa Ana wildlife Refuge. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr. Pastor Charles S. Lancaster and Elder Ismael Chavez from Antioch Bible Church will be officiating.



Sign the guestbook at www.themonitor.com/obituaries Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary