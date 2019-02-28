Alamo - Epifanio "Chacho" Contreras, 72, died, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



A lifelong resident of Alamo, Chacho served in the United States Navy and was then employed by the United States Postal Service for 30 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Petra Contreras; a brother, Noe (+Josie) Contreras; and a sister, Esperanza (+Jerry) Arce.



Mr. Contreras is survived by his wife of 42 years, Berta Contreras of Alamo; two daughters, Anna (Armando) Rivera, Bo (Richard Lopez) Contreras, both of Pharr; five grandchildren, Ivanna, Isabella, Armando Isaac, Antonio, Madison; two great-granddaughters, Savanna and Sirenna Morin; two sisters, Elvira Perez, Maria A. Contreras, both of McAllen; and a brother, Jose Contreras of Idaho.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley Sate Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.