Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ernesto Rodriguez Obituary
Donna - Ernesto Rodriguez, 59, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at his residence in Donna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Benita Rodriguez; and a brother, Jose Armando Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his daughter, Elena Allya Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; five siblings, Margarita Gonzalez of Pharr, David Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Sylvia Van Griner of San Antonio, Mario Rodriguez of Donna, and Oscar Rodriguez of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2019
