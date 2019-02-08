Home

Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Eulalia G. Villarreal


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eulalia G. Villarreal Obituary
McAllen - Eulalia G. Villarreal, 86, entered into eternal rest at her place of residence on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mexico, Mrs. Villarreal was self employed in retail until her retirement.

Mrs. Villarreal is survived by her adoring children which include three sons, Jorge Enrique (Estela) Villarreal, Mario (Gloria) Villarreal and Luis Alejo (Sonia) Villarreal; three daughters Marianela and Magda (Matthew) Villarreal; Martha (Humberto)Tamez; 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitations will begin today, Friday February 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

The Villarreal family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019
