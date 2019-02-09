|
Escobares - Eva E Rosalez
Escobares - Eva E Rosalez, 105 passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her residence in Escobares. Born to Encarnacion Escobar and Maria Garcia on January 26, 1914, in Escobares, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Fabian Rosalez, her son's Ricardo Rosalez and Geronimo Rosalez and all her brother's and sister's. She is survived by her daughter Margarita R. Guerra and grandson Raymond Rosalez. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation started on Friday, February 08, 2019 from 11 am to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Her Funeral mass will be held today, Saturday, 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Escobares. All funeral services are under the care of Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home of Roma, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 9, 2019