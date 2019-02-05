|
|
Edinburg - Galdina H. Perez, 77, went home to our Lord Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mrs. Perez lived in McAllen for most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her son, Juan Guadalupe Gonzalez; her parents, Domingo and Juanita Hernandez; her brother, Noe Hernandez; and her first husband, Anselmo Perez.
Mrs. Perez is survived by three children, Maria De Jesus Campos of Wilmer, TX, Francisco Javier Gonzalez of Reynosa, Tamps., Norma Alicia Gonzalez-Sosa of Dallas; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Josefa Vallejo, Martha Sanchez, both of Fort Worth, Piedad Granados of Haltom City, TX, and Jose Vallejo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today February 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday February 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019